It's been a while since we have posted to this blog, but I mean to change that with some news and some great new promotion ideas.

It is no secret that one of the best ideas to come out of web marketing and writing books is the BOOK TRAILER! That said, I am happy to announce that my 2009 Berklee School of Music graduate son, Dave Hoon Newman, has now added the creation of original book trailers to his repertoire. Honestly, it is the perfect vehicle for him: he is a gifted musician and composer, and he is also a wonderful visual artist. Blending video and sound is something he does VERY well and something he has been doing since he was nine years old. Now, with his degree behind him and serious training in not only music but sound design, he has found his perfect medium. He already has a couple of film soundtacks under his belt, as well as the creation of new audio for existing TVads. Adding book trailers was the perfect step.





Check out his site and make sure to check out no only his sound design and film work, but also some of his original music. Here is his MySpace page for his music. http://www.myspace.com/davehoonnewman

I have to admit it, that Dave'sbook trailers are the most professional I have seen.I think it has to do with the fact that he creates ALL ORIGINAL music and also performs it. The music for trailers that he does does not exist until he writes it.

Have a book coming out? Think about a truly custom book trailer!